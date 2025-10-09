5.4-magnitude quake strikes China's Sichuan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the county of Xinlong in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 1:17 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter was monitored at 30.84 degrees north latitude and 99.86 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

