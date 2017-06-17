58 people feared dead in London tower fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 58 people are now feared dead in the Grenfell Tower fire in west London, according to British police, APA reports quoting Anadolu.

"Sadly at this time, there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and therefore sadly I have to assume that they are dead," Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters on Saturday, adding that the figure could change.

The confirmed death toll in the fire has risen to 30. The police chief said the figure of 58 included that toll given earlier.

"The figure of 30 that I gave yesterday is the number that I know, sadly, have, at least, died. So that 58 would include that 30," he said.

However, according to Britain's Press Association, up to 70 people, in addition to those who are confirmed dead, are still missing.

And, according to some local residents there were some 500 residents at the Grenfell Tower when the fire broke out on Wednesday morning, and they say that not many could escape because the blaze engulfed the entire building rapidly.

So, the residents are saying that the final death toll could be much higher than the figure what British authorities are giving.

News.Az

