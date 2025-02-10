5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Coast of Vanuatu

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck off the coast of Vanuatu.

The earthquake was recorded at 11.09am on Monday near Port Vila, Vanuatu's harbourside capital and main hub on the island of Efate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Geoscience Australia reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 36km, and was followed by a series of smaller quakes of up to magnitude 5.3.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is no tsunami threat to Australia.

It comes after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the country in December last year, killing at least one and causing massive destruction.

Rescue crews, including Australian volunteers, dug through the rubble looking for survivors in collapsed buildings in the city and in outlying areas hit by landslides.

Communications are down on several government services, making it difficult to assess the extent of the damage.

Locals reported on social media feeling violent shaking for around 30 seconds.

Broadcaster VBTC has reported a number of destroyed buildings, some of which have fallen on and crumpled cars.

Port Vila Hospital was also seriously damaged, along with the island's main water supply.

Vanuatu is a growing tourist destination with Jetstar launching its first Sydney to Port Vila direct flight just last week.

The tropical archipelago also welcomes up to three cruise ships from Australia and New Zealand each week.

