Kremlin warns Armenia could lose preferential gas prices outside EAEU

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Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources, particularly to its partners, but Armenia’s preferential gas prices could shift to market-based rates if Yerevan leaves the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking at a briefing, Peskov said the Armenian leadership itself had acknowledged the benefits of discounted Russian energy supplies, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“We have heard statements from the Armenian leadership that there is a very attractive, more than preferential price for Russian gas and Russian energy resources. This is indeed the case — Russia remains a reliable and responsible supplier of energy resources to all countries, and especially to its closest allies and partners,” he said.

At the same time, Peskov stressed that such conditions would not be possible for countries participating in other integration projects, specifically referring to the European Union.

“Such a regime is impossible for participants in other integrations — the European Union, of course. There, the pricing category is completely different — it is market-based. This is very well known to our friends in Yerevan,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov described Armenia’s future path of economic integration as “an open question”, but recalled that during his recent visit to Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated that Armenia remains a full member of the EAEU while simultaneously developing relations in other areas of foreign policy, particularly with Europe.

“And as Pashinyan explained at the time, at some point a final decision will have to be made — and this will be done through a referendum. In other words, it will be the Armenian people who decide,” Peskov concluded.

News.Az