Roland Garros: Maja Chwalińska stuns Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng

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Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska produced one of the biggest surprises of the opening round at Roland Garros by defeating Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng in straight sets, News.Az reports.

Zheng entered the match as the clear favourite, but the Polish player delivered an outstanding performance to eliminate the Chinese star in two sets and secure one of the most memorable victories of her career.

Chwalińska, ranked 114th in the WTA rankings, arrived in Paris in excellent form after winning all three of her qualifying matches without dropping a set.

The biggest challenge during qualifying came in the final round against Suzan Lamens, but the Pole still managed to reach the main draw of the Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

However, the draw immediately handed her a difficult task, pairing her with Zheng. Although the Chinese player’s ranking had dropped following a lengthy absence due to health problems, she remained one of the strongest competitors in the tournament and the reigning Olympic champion from Paris.

Despite entering the match as the underdog, Chwalińska made a brilliant start. She broke Zheng’s serve in the third game to take a 3-1 lead and quickly showed that the contest would not be as one-sided as many expected.

Zheng responded strongly after trailing 4-1 and managed to level the set at 4-4 after securing a break of her own. But just as momentum appeared to shift, Chwalińska regained control. She held serve to move ahead 5-4 before breaking Zheng once again to claim the opening set 6-4.

News.Az