6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Thursday, authorities report, with no immediate tsunami warning issued.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GEOFON), the quake struck the Tonga Islands region at 5:38 p.m. local time (04:38 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 5.7 magnitude with a depth of 101 kilometers (62.7 miles), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

