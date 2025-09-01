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Tonga Earthquake
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A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Tonga Islands at 06:42 GMT on Monday, according the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.19 Jan 2026-11:19
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 214 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga at 19:09 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.15 Nov 2025-09:04
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A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Thursday, authorities report, with no immediate tsunami warning issued.14 Aug 2025-10:50
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A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west of Tongatapu, the main island of the Kingdom of Tonga, according to the Australian State Geological Bureau.27 Jun 2025-10:17
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted 137 km W of Neiafu, Tonga at 04:15:38 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.14 May 2025-09:43
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