61 trapped, 14 missing in central China coal mine accident
- 12 Jan 2024 18:34
Sixty-one people are trapped and 14 missing after an accident occurred Friday afternoon in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The accident happened at around 2 p.m. in a coal mine in China Pingmei Shenma in Henan. A preliminary investigation showed it was caused by a coal and gas outburst in the outer section of an intake airway.
Local authorities have mounted a rescue operation. Further investigations into the accident are underway.