Yandex metrika counter

61 trapped, 14 missing in central China coal mine accident

  • World
  • Share
61 trapped, 14 missing in central China coal mine accident

Sixty-one people are trapped and 14 missing after an accident occurred Friday afternoon in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened at around 2 p.m. in a coal mine in China Pingmei Shenma in Henan. A preliminary investigation showed it was caused by a coal and gas outburst in the outer section of an intake airway.

Local authorities have mounted a rescue operation. Further investigations into the accident are underway.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      