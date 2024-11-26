6.4-magnitude earthquake hit off Japan's western Ishikawa Prefecture

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Japan's weather agency, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of Ishikawa on Tuesday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The temblor occurred at 10.47 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 km, measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of the prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).The epicenter was located at a latitude of 37 degrees north and a longitude of 136.5 degrees east.

News.Az