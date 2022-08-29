6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts western Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 hit Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Monday, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The quake jolted at 10:29 Jakarta time with the epicenter at 116 km northwest of Kepulauan Mentawai (Mentawai islands) district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.

The 6.4-magnitude quake is classified as the main shock, as another quake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted at 05:34 Jakarta time Monday with the epicenter similar to that of the strong earthquake.

