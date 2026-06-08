Xi and Kim signal desire for closer China–North Korea ties

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Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized their commitment to strengthening cooperation during a high-profile summit on Monday, as Xi made a rare visit to Pyongyang, likely aiming to reaffirm Beijing’s influence over its socialist neighbor.

It's Xi's first visit to North Korea in seven years. Earlier Monday, he was given a lavish welcome upon arrival at Pyongyang's international airport. He and his wife Peng Liyuan were greeted by Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, who broadly smiled and clapped, News.Az reports, citing PBS online.

Xi later arrived at Pyongyang's main square, where a military honor guard and thousands of people, including children carrying balloons and hopping, staged a welcoming ceremony. Buildings surrounding the plaza were draped in the two countries' flags, giant portraits of Kim and Xi and red-and-yellow banners welcoming the Chinese leader and celebrating the nations' "friendship and unity."

News.Az