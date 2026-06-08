Russia blames Ukraine for Crimea passenger train attack

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A drone strike on a passenger train in Crimea has killed one person and injured another, according to accusations leveled against Ukraine by the Kremlin on Monday.

Moscow officials claim the incident has "significantly complicated" any ongoing efforts to reach a peace settlement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing that while Russia remains open to talks, Ukraine is "doing everything to slow down this process." Ukraine has not yet commented on the allegations, which have not been independently verified, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The escalation comes immediately after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London. Following the meeting, the European leaders issued a joint statement demanding an immediate, complete ceasefire from Russian President Vladimir Putin and outlining strict conditions for a lasting peace.

These conditions include "robust and legally binding security guarantees" for Ukraine—potentially involving a multinational force deployment—and stipulation that frozen Russian assets will not be released until Moscow compensates Ukraine for war damages.

Peskov dismissed the European proposal, citing the "current circumstances" and accusing the Western leaders of inconsistency for calling for peace while simultaneously boosting Ukraine's military production. He also noted that the Russian Defense Ministry is closely monitoring ongoing NATO military exercises in Finland and Norway, framing them as a continuation of decades-long Western infrastructure encroachment on Russia's borders.

News.Az