65 Georgian citizens deported from Germany

65 Georgian citizens have been deported from Germany.

According to German media, the Georgian citizens were seeking asylum in Saxony, a landlocked federal state of Germany, but their applications had been rejected, 1tv.ge reports.

This is the first case when Georgian citizens were deported by a charter flight. The German media reports that 510 Georgian citizens were asked to leave Georgia’s territory at the end of July of 2018. 214 Georgian citizens were deported from Germany in 2017.

