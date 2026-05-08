6.5 million people in Somalia face crisis-level hunger as drought persists

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The humanitarian situation in Somalia is deteriorating rapidly, with millions now facing severe hunger due to a combination of drought, conflict, displacement, and declining humanitarian funding, according to the World Food Programme.

The World Food Programme warned that around 6.5 million people in Somalia are currently experiencing crisis-level food insecurity or worse—nearly double the number recorded a year ago, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Among them, 2 million people are already in emergency levels of hunger, while more than 1.8 million children are expected to suffer acute or severe malnutrition this year. Humanitarian officials say the scale of the crisis is approaching levels seen during the 2022 near-famine period, when large-scale aid operations helped prevent mass starvation.

The WFP says its ability to respond has been severely reduced due to a major funding gap. Emergency food assistance has already been suspended in 30 districts, and the agency now estimates it can reach only one in ten people in urgent need.

Without new funding, officials warn that emergency food programs could be fully halted by July. Nutritional support programs have also been sharply cut, including assistance for pregnant and breastfeeding women and children.

Health and nutrition services supported by WFP have also been drastically reduced—from more than 600 facilities last year to just 120 currently operating.

The crisis is being driven in part by repeated drought conditions. In parts of northeastern Somalia, such as Puntland, families who traditionally rely on livestock have lost most of their herds after multiple failed rainy seasons. In some cases, households have seen livestock numbers collapse from dozens or even hundreds of animals to just a handful, severely limiting both income and food access.

As conditions worsen, families are increasingly resorting to reduced meals, borrowing money, or migrating in search of aid.

WFP Somalia Country Director Hameed Nuru warned that continued funding shortfalls could have consequences beyond Somalia, potentially affecting regional stability and economic conditions.

The agency says it urgently requires $131 million to maintain essential food and nutrition assistance through October 2026, stressing that immediate support is needed to prevent further deterioration of an already critical humanitarian situation.

News.Az