UN warns millions in Nigeria face severe hunger crisis

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Millions of people across Nigeria are expected to face one of the worst lean seasons on record amid ongoing conflict, violence and insecurity, UN humanitarian officials warned on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said growing economic pressures and unprecedented funding shortages are pushing families across Nigeria to the edge.

According to the UN Humanitarian Country Team in Nigeria, nearly one in seven people nationwide — around 35 million people — are likely to experience acute food insecurity during this year’s lean season, which runs from June to August.

OCHA said the crisis has made Nigeria one of the world’s largest hunger emergencies, with the heaviest burden concentrated in the country’s northern regions.

“If assistance is further delayed, millions of families will be forced to further reduce meals, sell assets and withdraw their children from school,” the agency said.

The humanitarian office also warned that acute malnutrition is expected to reach peak levels, placing millions of children at serious risk. In northwest and northeast Nigeria alone, an estimated 6.4 million children are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are calling for urgent financial support to expand life-saving aid operations.

OCHA noted that resources from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund have helped launch emergency response efforts, but stressed that significantly more support is needed to address immediate humanitarian needs.

The agency added that the already highly prioritized 516 million U.S. dollar Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is currently just over 40 percent funded, with 215 million dollars received so far.

News.Az