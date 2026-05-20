Gaza aid flotilla activists held by Israel begin hunger strike after interception

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At least 87 activists detained by Israeli forces from a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for Gaza have begun a hunger strike after the last vessel was intercepted in international waters.

Organisers from the Global Sumud Flotilla said the detainees were protesting what they described as their “illegal abduction” and expressing solidarity with Palestinians held in Israeli detention. The group said Israeli forces intercepted the final vessel, the Lina al-Nabulsi, late on Tuesday, detaining six people on board and bringing the total number of seized participants to around 430, News.Az reports, citing Asia Pacific Report.

According to organisers, the flotilla consisted of more than 50 vessels that departed from the Turkish port of Marmaris last week with the stated aim of breaking the blockade of the Gaza Strip. Israeli authorities confirmed that all participants were being transferred to Israel for consular processing, describing the mission as a “PR stunt.”

The interceptions reportedly began in international waters off Cyprus earlier in the week, with claims from organisers of raids involving rubber bullets and detentions at sea. The flotilla included activists from multiple countries, including Indonesia, New Zealand, Ireland, and others.

Several governments and organisations have condemned the interceptions as violations of international law, while Israel maintains that the operation targeted what it described as propaganda-driven maritime activism.

News.Az