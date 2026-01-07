6.7-magnitude earthquake jolts near Baculin, Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck 68 kilometers east of Baculin in the Philippines at 03:02:54 GMT on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 7.40 degrees north latitude and 127.20 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

