684 people die from coronavirus in a day in Britain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK has announced 684 more coronavirus deaths today, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,605, Daily Mail reports.

Yet again the number is a record one-day high - this has been the case almost every day this week, with each day since Tuesday announcing more victims than the last.

Yesterday there was a record of 569 new fatalities announced by the Department of Health and today's statistics show a rise of 20 percent larger.

The new numbers mean the number of people dead from COVID-19 in the UK has risen five-fold in a week, from just 759 last Friday, March 27.

The numbers behind the UK's crisis have escalated rapidly over the past seven days and Health Secretary Matt Hancock today admitted that next week is likely to be worse still, potentially topping out at more than 1,000 deaths per day by Easter Sunday.

Britain is still being hammered by the consequences of huge numbers of people catching the coronavirus before the country went into total lockdown last week. The increases being seen each day are 'expected', scientists say.

News.Az

News.Az