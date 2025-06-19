7 Cryptocurrencies to invest in today and 10x your portfolio in 2025 

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2025 bull cycle is heating up, and the smart money is already moving into high-upside plays. You're playing too safe if you're still waiting for Bitcoin to 2x your bag. The real profits come from coins with utility, hype, and momentum, as well as a few gems that are often overlooked.

Here are seven cryptocurrencies that could 10x your portfolio next year. The first is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a presale coin that is rewriting the playbook for meme coins entirely.

1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Real Infrastructure

Little Pepe isn’t just the next meme coin—it’s the first Layer-2 blockchain built specifically for memes, and it’s about to flip the entire meme economy on its head. While most meme coins ride the wave of vibes and Twitter drama, Little Pepe is all about meme-tech integration. It brings tools and products into the meme scene that simply don’t exist anywhere else.

Its Layer-2 is sniper-bot resistant, features 0% tax, and provides instant transfers. It is tailored for quick, safe meme launches. There's also the Pepe Pump Pad. This is a decentralized launchpad that enables anyone to create, customize, and launch meme tokens in just minutes. Meme creators don’t need to know code. Just an idea, a name, and Little Pepe does the rest. And it’s already making noise.

The presale is in Stage 2, with over 76% of the units sold at press time. Over $998,000 raised, nearing the $ 1.325 million target. Stage one sold out in three days, and stage two is already about to achieve similar success. Selling at $0.0011, the current momentum is a testament to investors' interest in this unique meme coin. Once the presale is over, LILPEPE will be listed on two major centralized exchanges.

With liquidity flowing, LILPEPE can see a breakout that could spark a meme mania. A $777,000 giveaway campaign is propelling this project into viral success on X (Twitter) and Telegram, attracting thousands of new holders who hope to win the exciting reward.

Beyond the tech and hype, Little Pepe also represents something bigger: the first meme coin with its own native ecosystem, blockchain, and infrastructure. Imagine SHIB or DOGE at their earliest days, except this time, there’s an actual architecture-driven growth roadmap.

2. Ripple (XRP): The Institutional Comeback

With the SEC case nearly wrapped up and Ripple gaining clarity as one of the few crypto firms with a legal foothold in the U.S., Ripple is quietly securing partnerships with global banks and payment networks.

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) system has been adopted in over 40 countries, and 2025 could see XRP used on a large scale in cross-border settlements. If institutions begin to leverage XRP for global liquidity, the price could spike rapidly and ultimately break free. An ETF approval could also boost its bullish potential, and with the SEC already looking into it, it may not be long before it is approved. XRP is currently priced at $2.22, representing a 347% gain from the past year.

3. Pepe Coin (PEPE): Still a Sleeper Giant

PEPE exploded in 2023, but after the hype cooled, it found stability and stayed relevant—rare in meme land. The developers continued to build, launch staking pools, and remain active in governance. But here’s the thing—PEPE remains one of the few meme coins that got institutional-level attention. Whale wallets still hold massive bags. With Bitcoin dominance falling and meme season about to ramp up again, PEPE is in a prime position for a second wind. It has already made millionaires in the last cycle. It could do it again—this time with more utility and a stronger community. PEPE trades at $0.00001046 at press time, down almost 10% over the past year.

4. SPX6900 (SPX): The Wildcard Meme Coin With Real Momentum

SPX6900 (SPX) is one of the most chaotic yet thrilling meme coins in the market today. While it didn’t arrive with a backstory like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, it built its reputation through raw hype and community-driven enthusiasm. Over the past year, SPX6900 has surged more than 15,000%, gaining listings on major exchanges such as Binance and Kraken. Its name might be absurd, but its performance is dead serious. Backed by a cult-like following and massive liquidity, SPX6900 proves that meme coins still have room to shock the market, and this one might not be done yet. SPX trades at $1.43 with a 105% gain in the past month.

5. AB DAO (AB): Deploy Anywhere, Govern Everywhere

AB DAO (AB) is all about infrastructure and governance. This isn’t a hype token—it’s a modular blockchain designed to function across borders. It offers support for multi-chain governance and instant token bridging. The most impressive part? Its global DAO participation, with over 10 million connected users, many from emerging markets. This isn’t just DeFi—it’s social infrastructure, philanthropy, and payments rolled into one.

Listed on Bitget On-Chain and Binance Alpha, AB is still under most people’s radar. But it’s quietly onboarding developers who don’t want the mess of Solana or the limitations of Cardano. This token could surge once real adoption kicks in. AB’s price is currently $0.0157, representing a 21,000% increase over the past year.

6. Kaspa (KAS): The Fastest Proof-of-Work Chain

Kaspa (KAS) is what Bitcoin would look like if it were built for speed and efficiency. It’s a proof-of-work coin that processes blocks every second using a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture. That means instant transactions, high throughput, and real decentralization. With near-zero downtime and real decentralization, KAS is gaining traction as a store of value and a transaction layer. The price is still dirt cheap compared to its potential. If the next bull run favors fundamentals, KAS is going to be in the spotlight. The token is currently trading at $0.0742, noting a loss of over 50% on the yearly chart.

7. Arweave (AR): The Internet’s Permanent Hard Drive

Data storage is boring until you realize that most blockchains aren’t built to store large amounts of data forever. Arweave solves that with permanent, decentralized storage that lives on-chain, forever. Think of it as the hard drive of the Web3 world.

It powers decentralized apps, NFT metadata storage, and even large enterprise records. Arweave is also being quietly adopted by governments, universities, and startups who want uncensorable data storage. With AI and big data on the rise, permanent storage becomes invaluable. Arweave isn’t flashy, but it’s essential infrastructure, and the token still has room to grow. At the time of writing, AR trades at $5.71, having decreased by 24% in the past month.

Final Word: Think Beyond the Top 10

You don’t 10x a portfolio by only holding Bitcoin and Ethereum. And in 2025, even major altcoins like Cardano may not be enough. If you're looking to multiply your capital, the strategy is simple:

Little Pepe stands out as the only meme coin currently launching with its own blockchain and a bullish roadmap. Ripple and Arweave bring legacy partnerships and infrastructure, while SPX6900, Pepe Coin, AB, and Kaspa cover every lane from culture to speed to cross-border utility. The next big winner isn’t about who shouts the loudest—it’s about who builds, engages, and moves fast.

Ready to shift your portfolio? These seven tokens may change your 2025.

News.Az