7 Jewish centers across US evacuated amid new wave of bomb threats

Threats in 17 states on both coasts come just over a week after similar calls led to the evacuation of over 16 Jewish locations across the eastern U.S.

Dozens of Jewish Community Centers in the U.S. were evacuated Wednesday, including in Manhattan and California`s Bay Area, after receiving near-simultaneous bomb threats, according to various local reports.

Wednesday`s incidents came just over a week after 16 Jewish institutions across several eastern states received similar threats. The calls were said to be prerecorded in some cases and live in others, with the caller using voice disguising technology, and likely came from a single source.

JCC Association of North America said that 27 centers have been threatened in total on Wednesday in the following 17 states: Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Massachussets, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Kansas, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, Delaware, Maine, Missouri and Texas.

