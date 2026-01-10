7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Talaud Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Talaud Islands on Saturday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The quake occurred at 9:58 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located 52 km southeast of Melonguane, capital of the Talaud Islands Regency in North Sulawesi Province, at a depth of 17 km, BMKG said on its website.

The coordinates of the epicenter were recorded at 3.64 degrees north latitude and 126.98 degrees east longitude.

The agency cautioned that aftershocks may occur.

