74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku features plenary session on NASA Gateway program

A plenary session entitled "Gateway: Humanity's Lunar Space Station” has been held as a part of the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event was moderated by Tiffany Travis, Strategic Communications Manager at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Gateway Program.

Jon Olansen Gateway Program Manager at NASA, as well as Fumiya Tsutsui, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Gateway Program Manager, Frank De Winne, International Space Station Program Manager and others addressed the session highlighting the progress of “Gateway” program, about how public-private partnerships spanning more than a dozen countries on three continents are delivering the core elements of the lunar space station.

The speakers also left the forum with a new understanding of how Gateway provide benefits for all of humanity through onboard science investigations to study heliophysics, life sciences, and human health, as well as grow the aerospace industry through the application of existing and leading-edge technologies in deep space, like Northrop Grumman's Cygnus architecture, advanced solar electric propulsion and autonomy and inspire the next generation of Earth's children when international teams of astronauts fly to and live on Gateway for longer duration missions at the Moon and prepare for journeys to Mars.

The audience was informed about Gateway's progress ahead of the 2025 launch of the space station's first elements to lunar orbit.

The event also featured a Q&A session.

News.Az