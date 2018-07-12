79 held in major anti-drug operation in Turkish capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 79 drug trafficking suspects were detained after a huge dawn sweep across the Turkish capital Ankara, security sources said on Thursday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the operation targeted 111 suspects, including three police officers, who were sought by warrant for drug offenses.

Around 1,500 officers split into 350 teams, backed by 15 sniffer dogs and two helicopters, targeted 200 addresses across the capital simultaneously.

During the operations, 67 kilograms (147 pounds) of heroin was seized, along with over 38,500 pills, 21 guns, 14 rifles, and 120,918 Turkish lira (some $21,000), the sources added.

The raids were conducted after a six-month investigation. The operation was named after Huseyin Kalkan, an Ankara police martyred in the 2016 defeated coup attempt.

