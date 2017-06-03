8 injured after bus overturns in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the preliminary information, eight people suffered injuries as a result of an accident involving a bus in Yerevan.

The bus overturned near Lambada bridge at about 6:00 pm.

According to the information of Armenian News – NEWS.am, those injured have been taken to city hospitals. Five of them are in Heratsi Hospital Complex. There is no information about their condition yet.

Earlier, three of the injured were hospitalized by the Ambulance, whereas the rest—with the help of the car drivers driving by.

News.Az

News.Az