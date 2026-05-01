Poll: Support for Trump’s war in Iran drops below Iraq war levels

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Public support for the ongoing war in Iran has plummeted, falling below the lowest approval ratings recorded during the Iraq War.

As the conflict enters its third month, only 24% of Americans now support the military campaign, a significant drop from the 58% approval seen at the start of hostilities in late February, News.Az reports, citing Washington Post.

The data suggests that the combination of high domestic fuel prices and the lack of a clear exit strategy has exhausted the initial "rally 'round the flag" effect.

The poll highlights a stark partisan divide that is beginning to fracture. While 88% of Democrats and 72% of Independents oppose the war, Republican support has also dipped to 51%, the first time it has neared a majority threshold. Critics point to the economic toll, with 65% of respondents citing the surge in gasoline prices as a primary reason for their disapproval. Comparisons to the Iraq War have become a dominant theme in the political discourse, as 59% of those surveyed now believe the invasion of Iran was a "mistake," mirroring the sentiment that defined the later years of the engagement in Iraq.

In response to the findings, the White House maintained that the naval blockade and military strikes are necessary to prevent Iranian regional dominance and protect global security. However, the polling suggests that President Trump faces a growing "credibility gap" similar to that of the mid-2000s. With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, the data indicates that the war has become the single most defining and polarizing issue for the American electorate, overshadowing domestic policy achievements and shifting the political landscape toward a demand for de-escalation.

News.Az