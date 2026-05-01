Iran excavates hidden arsenal to restore strike capacity

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Iran is utilizing the current ceasefire with the United States to recover buried weaponry and rebuild its ability to launch regional attacks.

Citing a U.S. official and sources familiar with the matter, the report indicates that Tehran has intensified efforts to excavate missiles and drones that were either hidden in underground facilities before the war or buried beneath rubble following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, News.Az reports, citing This is Beirut.

These recovery operations are viewed as a strategic move to restore operational readiness in anticipation of a potential resumption of hostilities. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed these developments during a Pentagon briefing on April 16, 2026.

While acknowledging that Iran is "digging out" of devastated facilities, Hegseth maintained that the U.S. position is only getting stronger. He emphasized that although Iran is retrieving remaining launchers, it currently lacks the industrial capacity to replace its destroyed assets, stating, "You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles with no ability to replace them." Despite the heavy damage inflicted since the conflict began on February 28, intelligence suggests that Iran may have successfully preserved a portion of its arsenal through strategic dispersal and the use of decoys. As the May 1 deadline for the U.S. War Powers Act approaches—a milestone requiring congressional authorization for sustained military action—the recovery of these hidden assets underscores Tehran's intent to maintain an offensive threat. While the White House contends that the ceasefire "pauses" the legal clock for war authorization, the rapid excavation of munitions signals a deepening resolve by the Iranian regime to reconstitute its military power.

News.Az