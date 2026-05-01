UN to send 20 top officials to WUF13 in Baku

UN to send 20 top officials to WUF13 in Baku

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The UN will send approximately 20 high-level representatives to the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, UN Representative Igor Garafulic told journalists during the visit.

"Starting next week, high-level representatives of the organization will arrive in Azerbaijan as part of WUF13, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Among them is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, along with approximately 20 high-level representatives of the organization," Garafulic said.

News.Az