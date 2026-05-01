India raises commercial LPG cylinder price sharply

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The price of a 19-kilogram commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in India has been increased by 993 Indian rupees (about 10.47 U.S. dollars) to 3,071.50 rupees (around 32.38 dollars), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The hike has been attributed to ongoing disruptions linked to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

The increase is expected to push up operating costs for restaurants, hotels, and other food service businesses that rely on commercial LPG cylinders for cooking, potentially leading to higher food prices.

Reports indicate that this is the third price increase since the start of the Middle East conflict. The cylinder price was first raised by 144 rupees in March, followed by an additional increase of 200 rupees on April 1.

Despite the successive hikes, the Indian government has maintained that supplies of cooking gas for both commercial and domestic use remain stable. Official estimates show that India imports more than 60 percent of its LPG requirements, with key suppliers including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

News.Az