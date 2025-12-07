9 killed, 7 injured in expressway collisions in Xinjiang

Nine people were killed and seven others injured after a series of collisions occurred on an expressway in northwest China’s Xinjiang region, local authorities confirmed on Sunday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Officials said the multi-vehicle crashes took place late Saturday on a section of the G30 Lianhuo Expressway, one of the region’s busiest routes. Initial reports indicate that several vehicles collided in low-visibility conditions, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Emergency responders and medical teams were quickly dispatched to the scene. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment. Authorities noted that two of the survivors remain in serious condition.

Local departments have launched a joint probe to determine contributing factors, including road conditions, vehicle speed, and possible weather impacts. Traffic on the affected expressway section has since been restored after temporary closures.

The Xinjiang regional government expressed condolences to the families of the victims and pledged that safety inspections across major road networks will be intensified to prevent similar incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.