9 lost tourists in Georgia found safe

Nine foreign tourists who went missing in different parts of Georgia have been found safe.

Georgian rescue officers have found five travelers who have been lost due to bad weather conditions in the historic province of Khevsureti in the mountains of east Georgia, according to agenda.ge.

Four tourists from another group of travellers have also been found and taken to safer place.

These were the tourists who kept being missing because their location was hard to identify in heavy rain.

The Emergency Management Agency was contacted and asked for help by the tourists late night on July 5 but the phone contact was cut off soon and the lost group couldn't have been reached until now.

Intense rains and hail have caused problems in Georgia’s eastern region of Kakheti last night. Bad weather affected western Georgia too where in the region of Racha several bridges have been swept away and villages are now isolated from the rest of the country.

Problems occurred along the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi road connecting Georgia with Russia, where large piles of stones and mud had blocked some sections.

However, the road has been cleaned and one way traffic restored.

News.Az

