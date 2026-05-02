AZAL reopens Baku-Dubai flights

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is restarting flights from Baku to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"We're resuming flights to Dubai! Flights to Dubai will restart from May 15 and will be operated daily. Get your tickets through our official website or mobile app," AZAL wrote on X, News.Az reports.

AZAL suspended flights from Baku to Dubai on February 28 of this year following the start of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran.