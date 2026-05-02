Two executed in Iran for allegedly spying for Israel

Two executed in Iran for allegedly spying for Israel

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Iran executed two men on Saturday who were accused of spying for Israel, including one who allegedly gathered intelligence near the Natanz nuclear site in central Isfahan province, according to Iranian media reports.

They quoted the judiciary as saying Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bakarzadeh were hanged after being found guilty of intelligence cooperation with Israel and its spy agency, Mossad, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They said Karimpour passed sensitive information to a Mossad officer, while Bakarzadeh was accused of collecting details on government and religious figures and key sites, including in the Natanz area.

News.Az