Japan to take oil shipment from Russia’s Sakhalin-2

Japan to take oil shipment from Russia’s Sakhalin-2

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Taiyo Oil is set to receive a crude oil shipment from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project, according to Japanese media reports citing the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The cargo would mark a rare return of Russian oil into Japan’s supply chain, despite Tokyo largely halting imports from Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Sakhalin-2 project, which produces both oil and liquefied natural gas, is partially controlled by Russian energy giant Gazprom, while Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corporation also hold stakes.

According to the report, the shipment is expected to arrive in Ehime Prefecture in western Japan. The delivery comes as Japan continues to diversify its energy sources amid global supply disruptions.

The move also reflects broader energy security pressures, as Japan has been seeking alternative supplies after disruptions linked to Middle East tensions, which have affected flows from its traditionally key Gulf suppliers.

A U.S. exemption allowing Sakhalin-2 energy exports is currently in place until June 18, making such shipments legally possible despite ongoing Western sanctions on Russian energy.

Officials and companies involved have not publicly commented on the reported delivery.

News.Az