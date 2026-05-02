Russian drone strike kills 2 in Kherson bus attack

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A Russian drone strike hit a passenger bus in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson early Saturday, killing two people and injuring seven others, according to Ukrainian officials.

Regional authorities said most of the victims were public utilities workers traveling on the bus when it was struck. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin shared images showing the vehicle with shattered windows and heavy damage following the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, condemned the strike, describing it as part of what he called a “systemic policy of terror” against civilians in areas near the front line.

Russia has not commented on the incident. However, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of carrying out deliberate drone attacks on civilian targets in southern regions.

Kherson, which was occupied early in the 2022 invasion before being recaptured by Ukrainian forces later that year, has remained under frequent shelling and drone attacks due to its proximity to Russian positions across the Dnipro River.

Separately, officials in the Odesa region reported overnight strikes on port infrastructure, including damage to a warehouse and nearby buildings. Regional governor Oleh Kiper said emergency services responded to the scene.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 142 out of 163 drones launched overnight, underscoring the scale of ongoing aerial attacks across the country.

News.Az