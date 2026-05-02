Ukraine claims Russia lost 1.33M troops in war

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Ukraine’s military claims that Russia has lost around 1,332,950 troops since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The latest figures include 1,240 Russian casualties reported over the past 24 hours, the statement said, News.Az reports, citing a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Beyond personnel losses, Ukraine’s military also detailed extensive equipment losses, including thousands of tanks and armored vehicles, tens of thousands of artillery systems, and hundreds of aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles destroyed or disabled since the beginning of the war.

The report also states that Russia has lost more than 267,000 drones, alongside ships and submarines, reflecting the scale of sustained battlefield attrition.

Ukraine does not disclose its own total military losses, citing operational security. However, independent assessments suggest Russian casualties remain significantly higher. A study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that Russian losses may be roughly two to 2.5 times greater than those of Ukraine.

According to earlier CSIS analysis, Ukraine may have suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 total casualties since 2022, including an estimated 100,000 to 140,000 killed.

The figures released by Kyiv could not be independently verified, and Moscow does not regularly disclose its own casualty data.

News.Az