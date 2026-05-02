UAE ambassador highlights strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

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“The facilities and academic environment at Karabakh University meet high standards, creating a favorable foundation for attracting foreign students as well,” the UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Al Blooshi, said.

As part of his visit to Karabakh, the ambassador hailed the ongoing reconstruction and educational initiatives in the region, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The diplomat underlined that relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE are at the level of strategic partnership, adding that bilateral cooperation is developing dynamically. He noted that, during the recent visit of the UAE delegation to Azerbaijan, effective meetings were held with several ministries, including those responsible for energy, economy, healthcare, and foreign affairs.

Mohammed Al Blooshi further noted that the UAE is actively investing in Azerbaijan, particularly in the oil and gas and clean energy sectors. He underlined that Karabakh also presents significant business and investment opportunities, adding that cooperation in this field is expected to expand further in the future.

News.Az