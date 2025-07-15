9 Top Meme coins to watch in July that can outshine Dogecoin (DOGE) in the upcoming rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meme coin season is heating up again. Meme tokens, often written off as jokes, are proving themselves to be major players in the 2025 crypto rally. With DOGE facing heavy resistance near the $0.20 mark, investors are eyeing alternatives that offer higher upside, stronger communities, and actual utility. July has already kicked off with explosive gains across the meme sector, signaling that a full-scale meme run could be imminent. The nine meme coins below could be top gainers in the upcoming rally, even outperforming Dogecoin.

1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – Meme Layer‑2 with Real Adoption

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is currently in Stage 4 presale at $0.0013. It raised over $3.7 million, with approximately 80% of the total supply claimed by early July. This rapid uptake underscores the surging demand and strong community interest, even before the mainnet launch. At its core, Little Pepe is not a joke. It’s a fully functional EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, purpose-built for meme tokens. Features include sub-$0.01 gas fees, zero transaction tax, and anti-sniper bot protection, all designed to create a fair and accessible ecosystem for creators and traders. A unique advantage is Pepe’s Pump Pad, an on‑chain launchpad that automatically locks liquidity and prevents rug pulls. This infrastructure ensures new meme tokens launch transparently, boosting investor confidence and driving community growth. The project is also riding significant hype: a $777,000 giveaway, two confirmed centralized exchange (CEX) listings lined up post-launch, and a solid audit score of ~82/100. These accomplishments cement its reputation as a well-engineered, reliable token with real backing. Analysts are bullish. Some expect immediate post-listing prices to be near $0.003. This will offer a 2.3 times gain for presale participants. Long-term projections estimate a rise to $0.10–$0.13—a 100–200 times upside if the roadmap remains intact. What gives LILPEPE staying power is authentic on-chain utility. Each meme token draws from Little Pepe’s gas fees and infrastructure, creating built-in network demand. This differentiates it from purely speculative memecoins, making it a foundational protocol in meme culture. In a season ripe for meme-driven growth, Little Pepe is uniquely poised. It blends viral culture with practical blockchain mechanics, offering more than hype. It provides an infrastructure-first memo token with momentum, demand, and technical credibility. For traders and investors eyeing the next wave of meme altcoins, LILPEPE is one to watch in July.

2. Pepe (PEPE) – OG Meme Coin with Fresh Momentum

Pepe (PEPE) is reasserting itself as a top meme token in July, trading around $0.0000103. Technical support suggests a short-term breakout, as weekly charts display a bullish engulfing pattern. On-chain positioning is strong, too: Binance futures volume topped $1 billion in 24 hours. PEPE recently bounced off a key demand zone around $0.0000093, strengthening baseline support. Analyst forecasts suggest that PEPE could test resistance near $0.0000135. Further upside is expected at $0.0000168 if momentum is sustained. This is a potential 2× bounce in this cycle. With derivatives interest rising and social sentiment heating up, PEPE could outpace peers during the next meme-driven run.

3. Bonk (BONK) – Solana’s Meme with ETF & Burn Catalysts

Bonk (BONK) is heating up again on Solana. It surged 21% in 24 hours on July 4, fueled by ETF speculation, and approached the critical milestone of 1 million holders, which triggered an automatic 1 trillion token burn. On-chain volume is massive, with a recent spike of 2.9 trillion tokens. Further excitement stems from Tuttle Capital’s projected 2× BONK ETF launch in mid-July, which combines institutional and supply-squeeze forces. Technicals are upbeat. Breakout trends indicate upside targets near $0.000025, with bullish signals confirmed as prices break through recent resistance levels. Backed by mainstream momentum, deflationary mechanics, and growing adoption in the Solana ecosystem, it has everything needed to perform strongly in a meme-coins rally.

4. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Meme With Real‑World Layers

SHIB has evolved far beyond its meme origins and is trading around $0.000025. On-chain data shows sustained interest. ShibaSwap’s daily volume remains above $50 million. Significant recent developments include the introduction of new liquidity pools on Shibarium, the Layer 2 network. Activity on Shibarium has doubled in the last month, with over 600,000 active addresses and a daily volume of $120 million. These metrics indicate strong on-chain traction and utility for $SHIB beyond mere speculation. Technically, a bullish flag pattern has formed on the weekly chart, and the price recently bounced off support levels established in June. As meme-season heats up, these layered utility elements could differentiate Shiba Inu from pure hype coins, making it a strong contender for meme-season rotations.

5. Dogwifhat (WIF) – Solana's Viral Meme Contender

Dogwifhat (WIF) has surged back into the spotlight in July as one of Solana’s leading meme tokens. It currently trades at around $0.84, boasting a market capitalization of approximately $840 million. Over the past week, WIF gained nearly 20%, reaching highs close to $0.92 before consolidating. This technical pattern suggests a further breakout is possible. On-chain metrics reflect a strong undercurrent of whale support. Nansen data shows that large holders have increased their position by over 39 million WIF. This is a sign of confidence around the $0.83–$0.86 support zone. Utility around WIF continues to expand. A new validator launched by DeFi Dev Corp allows holders to earn staking rewards, further integrating the token into Solana’s DeFi environment. Given its high liquidity, growing on-chain utility, and strong accumulation patterns, Dogwifhat is a compelling entry in the battle for meme dominance.

6. Floki Inu (FLOKI) – Meme Ecosystem with Utility

Floki Inu is solidifying its place in the meme-coin hierarchy as a coin that goes beyond hype. As of early July, FLOKI trades near $0.000075. The token powers the Valhalla metaverse, FlokiFi DEX, and Floki University, marking a shift from a meme-driven approach to a utility-driven one. Analysts project a strong upside, emphasizing the brand’s growing utility. Technical analysis shows base formations and rising volume. If ecosystem engagement continues, FLOKI could reach $0.00015- 0.00030 in the near term. Community engagement is another strength. It has approximately 495,000 members across various social platforms. This strong foundation positions FLOKI well for a sustained surge in the meme cycle.

7. BRETT – Base Chain Meme Gaining Ground

BRETT—a self-proclaimed “Pepe’s best friend” on Coinbase’s Base chain trades near $0.042. It experienced a 16% bounce after a brief cooldown, sparking optimism that Base-chain meme season may be emerging. With over 800K holders and plans for exclusive NFT drops and staking, BRETT is building a foundation for long-term growth. The long-term outlook remains strong. Analysts predict potential highs as steep as $0.12–$0.24 if Base-chain traction continues and ETH-driven momentum lifts smaller assets. As Coinbase-listed assets attract greater attention, BRETT is becoming a community-favored meme token, striking a balance between narrative and infrastructure.

8. SPX6900 – Meme Index Parody with Volume-Driven Potential

SPX6900 (SPX), a satirical take on traditional finance, trades for around $1.23. It led this week’s meme coin surge with a 7-day gain of +18.7 %. It gained traction thanks to its protest-market vibe and cross-chain accessibility via Wormhole. Its chart movements draw traders. Breakouts through $1 have been supported by on-chart bull behavior and growing social sentiment. The token’s bold identity as the “stock market for the people” deepens its virality. Positioned as a mid-cap option, SPX6900 has room to rally further if meme season unfolds. Its unique meme positioning and strong volumes make it a standout contender in meme rallies.

9. Husky (HUSKY) – Underdog Meme Play

Husky (HUSKY) is a low-cap meme coin trading near $0.0000297. Speculative forecasts for projects like “Husky Avax” indicate potential year-end prices of $0.003, with mid-to-long-term peaks exceeding $0.009. This positioning makes HUSKY a classic moonshot: high risk but offering an extreme reward if viral traction is achieved. Its underdeveloped status leaves massive room to surge, but only if roadmap alignment or momentum materializes.

Conclusion

Meme coins may be unpredictable, but in a bull market, that’s part of the appeal. Each of the tokens listed here offers a unique angle for July’s potential breakout. While top names like PEPE, BONK, and SHIB continue to command market attention, newcomers like LILPEPE and SPX6900 are rewriting the meme playbook with innovative infrastructure and satirical content. For those seeking asymmetric returns, the time to position is now, before the wave crests. As always, manage risk, but don’t ignore the momentum.







For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az