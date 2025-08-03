Yandex metrika counter

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Kamchatka

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Kamchatka
The earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula coast registered an intensity of 4 points.

The intensity of the earthquake that occurred off the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula was 4 points, the magnitude was 6.8, according to a preliminary estimate, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported, News.Az informs via ILNA.

The epicenter was located 279 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 25.9 km.


