A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Kamchatka

The earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula coast registered an intensity of 4 points.

The intensity of the earthquake that occurred off the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula was 4 points, the magnitude was 6.8, according to a preliminary estimate, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported, News.Az informs via ILNA.

The epicenter was located 279 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 25.9 km.

News.Az