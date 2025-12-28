A former Liverpool player faces five years in prison for stalking his victim

Andy Carroll shows his frustration at Newcastle United, in a game Liverpool lost and in which he was booked for diving. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Former England and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll faces up to five years in prison for stalking a woman.

Carroll was previously arrested at London Airport on charges of attempted rape and was subsequently released on bail until February 2026, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

However, the footballer continued to maintain contact with the victim, violating his bail conditions, which prohibited him from approaching her.

His case is scheduled for another hearing on December 30 at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court to hear whether he breached the injunction.

The 36-year-old footballer has played for Liverpool, Newcastle United, and the England national team. This year, he transferred from French side Bordeaux to English side Dagenham & Redbridge.

