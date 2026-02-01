Yandex metrika counter

A Jewish school in Paris was attacked by vandals

A French soldier patrols next to a Jewish school in Paris. (Thibault Camus / Associated Press)

The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the vandalism that targeted a Jewish school in the French capital, News.Az reports, citing Agence France-Presse.

According to the agency, the raid on the Beth Lubavitch school took place in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. Windows were smashed, and a video camera and a memorial plaque were torn from the building's fasade.

News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

