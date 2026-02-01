A French soldier patrols next to a Jewish school in Paris. (Thibault Camus / Associated Press)

The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the vandalism that targeted a Jewish school in the French capital, News.Az reports, citing Agence France-Presse.

According to the agency, the raid on the Beth Lubavitch school took place in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. Windows were smashed, and a video camera and a memorial plaque were torn from the building's fasade.

The Moscow prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into property damage committed by an organized group with anti-religious motives. The district police commissioner has launched a search for the perpetrators.

