Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French champagne

The U.S. president posted a screenshot of private text messages from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which Macron questioned Trump’s Greenland ambitions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The message, confirmed as authentic by a source close to the French leader, read:

“My friend, we are completely aligned on Syria. We can do great things in Iran. I don’t understand what you are doing in Greenland.”

Macron had offered to host a G7 meeting in Paris to discuss disagreements over Greenland. However, sources close to the French president say he now intends to decline participation in Trump’s proposed “board of peace” initiative — a U.S.-backed diplomatic framework currently being introduced in Gaza, with plans to expand it to other global conflicts. The initiative has raised questions about the future role of the United Nations in international mediation.

In response to Macron’s reluctance, Trump threatened steep trade penalties.

“I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join — but he doesn’t have to join,” Trump said. He also mocked Macron’s political future, adding: “Nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon.”

A source close to Macron told AFP that Trump’s tariff threats were “unacceptable” and “ineffective.”

The dispute comes as Trump also faces criticism from other allies, including the UK, over his Greenland proposal — deepening concerns about a widening rift in transatlantic relations.