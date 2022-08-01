A new educational program has been developed on

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new educational program has been developed for the bachelor's degree "Information Security" specialty (specialty code: 050615) in accordance with modern requirements.

The progress of every society depends very much on the state of development of scientific-technical and intellectual potential, and on the education system of the country. The recent rapid development in the global technological context has led to a sharp increase in the demand for new professional competencies, knowledge areas and experiences.

Taking into account the experience of developed countries such as Türkiye, Germany, Switzerland, and the United States in the formation of intellectual potential capable of realizing the strategic goals of the state policy related to information security and cyber security by preserving the foundations of progressive experience in the education system, a new educational program for the bachelor's degree "Information Security" specialty was developed.

The new program was developed by the joint initiative of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Security Service, as well as representatives of the country's leading higher education institutions and various state institutions, as well as Azerbaijani specialists working in the world's leading higher education institutions and companies. During the development of the program, the current requirements of the labor market in both the public and private sectors, including the "NICE Framework" prepared by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the "Cybersecurity Guidelines" jointly prepared by the International Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the IEEE Computer Society international sources such as "curriculum recommendations" were examined and taken into account.

The new educational program includes professional competencies in four modules - preventive protection of information systems, detection of information security incidents, management of information security incidents, planning and application of information security solutions. Graduates of the new educational program will be able to work in professions corresponding to the latest demand of the labor market for information security and cyber security in the future. In addition to information security, the program provides for the teaching of relevant subjects for staff training in the field of cyber security.

Taking technological innovations into account, the program includes new specializations such as "Cloud security", "Electronics and IoT device security", "Industrial management systems security" and others. In the first semester of the first year, the teaching of the "Basics of Information Security" subject, which aims to introduce the students to the specialty, to show the connections between the taught subjects and professional competencies, and to create a broad idea of the students' qualifications. The subjects "Engineering ethics", "Information security and legal aspects of cyber security" were also given a special place in the program. In addition to the above, "Secure Programming", "Basics of Penetration Testing", "Security of Databases", etc., in order to meet the need for personnel in the field of security of software codes in our country. teaching of such necessary specialty subjects is planned within the framework of the program.

In the new program, master classes are also planned for the purpose of improving relations with labor market subjects, harmonizing the program with the current requirements of the labor market, and increasing the awareness of students on the actual issues related to the relevant professional specialty based on experience. Master classes will be organized through the involvement of highly qualified specialists from both the local and foreign labor market.

Taking into account that there are many innovations in the program, the perspectives of joint action with AKTA (Association of Cyber Security Organizations of Azerbaijan) are planned for the organization of coordination work between higher education institutions and labor market subjects, as well as for regularly providing methodical support based on international experience.

The newly approved Education Program for the "Information Security" specialty of the bachelor's degree will be implemented starting from the 2022/2023 academic year.

