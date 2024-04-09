Azerbaijani schoolboy becomes winner of Virginia state chess tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emin Baim, a 5th grader of Azerbaijani origin, became the 2024 Virginia State K-5 Chess Champion, News.Az reports.

Emin represented Westbriar Elementary School at the Virginia State Scholastic Chess Championship and took home first place.

“He'll now go on to compete against other state champions in the USA Chess Championship. We're so impressed as this is the first time in our school history to have a 1st place State Chess champion, congratulations Emin!”, said the message posted on the school’s website.

News.Az