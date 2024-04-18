Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss educational cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has met with the country’s Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Mukhtar Ahmed, News.Az reports.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

During the meeting, the parties noted that the intensification of students exchange and mutual visits of educational staff would give a significant impetus to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az