ADA University-hosted Caspian Basin Studies Program wraps up

The Caspian Basin Studies Program offered at ADA University has wrapped up.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration delivered a speech at the event, which welcomed participants from Croatia, Hungary, Moldova, Egypt, Nepal, Jordan, Kuwait, Türkiye, Brazil and other countries, News.Az reports.

Assistant to the President Hikmet Hajiyev highlighted the foreign policy course and geopolitical identity of Azerbaijan in the light of the liberation of Karabakh from occupation, as well as the economic relations of Azerbaijan, situated at the crossroads of the East-West and North-South transport routes.

In his address at the ceremony, Rector Hafiz Pashayev of ADA University portrayed the Caspian Basin Studies Program as a platform that not only showcases ADA University but also brings Azerbaijan to the global stage.

In conclusion, participants representing 18 countries were presented with certificates.

As part of the program, the attendees visited Juma Mosque, Congress Center, Alley of Martyrs and other places in the liberated city of Aghdam, and got acquainted with the restoration and construction works here.

Caspian Basin Studies (CBS) is a certificate program that offers a unique opportunity for foreign diplomats and civil servants to explore and study in depth the Caspian Basin region. CBS provides participants with knowledge about the region's diverse and rich history and culture, demographic makeup, ethnic and territorial conflicts, trade and economic affairs, and issues of geopolitics and regional security. The program is designed to equip participants with a wide variety of analytical tools to help them better analyze and explain the intertwined and complex relationships that exist among the regional states.

News.Az