A small aircraft crashed in São Paulo state, Brazil, killing two people

The aircraft crashed on a busy road in Sao Paulo in Brazil

A small plane crashed on Saturday in southeastern São Paulo state, Brazil, killing both people on board, authorities reported, News.Az informs via AP.

The private aircraft went down in vegetation in the municipality of Quadra, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the state capital, Sao Paulo.

Local firefighters said they found two charred bodies. Authorities did not release their identities.

The Brazilian Air Force had recorded 19 airplane accidents this year, five of them fatal, before Saturday's crash.

On February 7, another small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo shortly after taking off from a private airport, killing the pilot and the plane’s owner.

An aircraft crash last August in Vinhedo, near Sao Paulo, killed all 72 people on board.

News.Az