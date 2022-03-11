A third Russian general has been killed by Ukrainian forces, western officials say

Western officials say a third Russian general has been killed by Ukrainian forces, News.az reports.

He was identified as Major General Andriy Kolesnikov.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s website, Kolesnikov was commander of the Eastern Military District.

A western defense official noted for context that only three Russian general staff officers were killed during the whole Syrian conflict and estimated that Russia would maintain a total of 20 generals in theatre in Ukraine at this time.

The official paid tribute to the strength of the Ukrainian resistance, particularly around Kyiv and Mykolaiv, where Russian attempts to circle the cities have been frustrated.

