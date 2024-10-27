A UK MP is calling for an extension of daylight saving time

+ ↺ − 16 px

As clocks in the UK turn back an hour, giving lighter mornings, an MP has called for a “major overhaul of time.” With British Summer Time (BST) ending and the shift back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Sunday, mornings will see an extra hour of daylight, but evenings will get dark one hour earlier.

Alex Mayer, the Labour MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, wants to change the baseline so clocks remain one hour ahead of GMT in winter to allow for lighter evenings, with clocks two hours ahead of GMT from the spring, News.Az reports.She has written to the government to suggest the changes, nicknamed "Churchill Time", arguing it could save energy and boost the hospitality business.Mayer said "people would enjoy an extra hour of light for an additional 11 months of the year", whereas an extra hour of morning darkness would have to be endured only during the winter months.The suggestions have been adopted before, namely during World War One and World War Two, as an energy-saving measure.It was named "Churchill Time" after Winston Churchill, who introduced the idea during World War Two.

News.Az