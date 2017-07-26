Abu Dhabi-Baku flight may open in the near future

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Etihad Airways" of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may launch direct flights to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UAE that the corresponding issue was mulled during the meeting between Azerbaijani Ambassador Dashgin Shikarov and the "Etihad Airways" representatives.

Dashgin Shikarov has met with the administration of the "Etihad Airways" based in Abu Dhabi City. Peter Baumgartner, the Director General of the Airways, which is on the list of the 10 best airways companies in the world, first Vice-President Ahmad al Qubaisi, Vice-Presidents Ali Saleh al Balushi, Vijay Punusami, Mohammad Abdulla al Buluki and Alex Fizertson, as well as other officials, also attended the meeting.

The main purpose of the meeting was to hold discussions regarding the organization of direct flights from the UAE to Azerbaijan. Dashgin Shikarov noted that in the last several years, Azerbaijan's tourism potential had strengthened; the number of tourists from the Gulf states had risen by over 30 times, and he also highlighted the importance of direct flights to Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador said that during the official visit of UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed al Nahyan to Baku in March of this year, a general agreement was reached regarding the issue that Azerbaijani citizens would be able to receive a visa upon their arrival in the UAE. He also emphasized that Abu Dhabi-Baku flight would be a new and interesting direction for Azerbaijani passengers and explained the beneficial sides of the flight.

"The sides have reached an agreement regarding holding discussions on the organization of the visit of the delegation consisting of high-ranking officials to Azerbaijan, assessment and launching the flight in the near future," the statement reads.

