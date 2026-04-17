Norway eyes emergency fuel strategy amid market volatility

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Norway is considering contingency measures to secure fuel supplies in the event of shortages linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, as officials express growing concern over potential disruptions to global energy markets and resulting impacts on domestic availability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The government is evaluating how interruptions to international oil and fuel supply chains could affect the country, particularly if key shipping routes are disrupted or refining capacity comes under strain, citing remarks from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Authorities are reviewing emergency preparedness plans that could include prioritizing fuel distribution to essential sectors such as healthcare, emergency services, and transportation. Additional measures aimed at reducing consumption or stabilizing supply may also be introduced if conditions worsen.

Despite being a significant exporter of oil and gas, Norway remains reliant on imports of refined fuel products, leaving it vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy markets.

The contingency planning reflects growing uncertainty across Europe about the possibility that a broader regional conflict could disrupt energy flows and push prices higher. Officials emphasize that the measures are precautionary and that there is currently no immediate fuel shortage.

News.Az